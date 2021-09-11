Before Hurricane Ida made landfall, I heard a striking interview with a Louisiana fisherman. “We have the warmest water in the world right now,” he said. “When this storm comes over the Gulf, it’s going to get stronger fast.” He was right: Ida jumped from category 1 to category 4 within 24 hours. Louisianans have lived with hurricanes for a long time. They know these storms’ increasing intensity is not normal. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), parts of the Gulf are already three to five degrees warmer than the average for the end of the 20th century. As atmospheric scientist Brian Tang told the Washington Post last week, warm ocean water is to tropical storms as gasoline is to car engines.
We have the responsibility, knowledge and means to take our foot off the accelerator. One way is to make carbon-based fuels more expensive by putting a price on carbon at the point of extraction, and returning those fees to taxpayers. Such rebates will offset the increased cost to consumers while the fees incentivize industry to invest in clean energy sources that are already in use — and create new, high-paying jobs. This week the Senate Finance Committee will consider a carbon fee on producers with rebates to taxpayers as part of the budget reconciliation process. Senator Casey sits on that committee. If you are concerned about climate change, tell him that you support carbon pricing as a way to reduce carbon emissions while helping workers and consumers.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg