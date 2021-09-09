With apologies to a certain professor, I feel obligated to return to the topic of academic tenure to address Mr. Fisher’s Aug. 4 op-ed, particularly the random statements in it, several of which don’t seem relevant to the topic of my earlier op-eds: Universities use tenure to generate revenue, as described in the April 17 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education.
To be fair, Mr. Fisher starts off by quantifying how many universities use tenure to generate revenue. He then asks where I got the phrase “free from employer discipline” in my July 25 op-ed. This phrase comes from the ninth paragraph in Dr. Green’s June 16 op-ed that states when university teachers, as citizens, speak “they should be free of ‘institutional’ (aka, employer) … discipline.”
This is a common misperception within the academic industry. Many professors believe that, because of tenure, the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment prohibiting government inference to free speech also prohibits employer interference.
It does not. Nor should it. Employers have the right to protect the reputation of their business from rogue employees.
It’s this right that the academic industry conceded back in the 1940s when they agreed “academic freedom” was a real thing. Not even labor unions claimed their members had industry specific freedom (imagine a coal mining union demanding that their members receive tenure to protect their “mining freedom”). Instead, unions understood that in a free market economy like ours, if an employee felt her employer was censoring her work, she was free to find a job elsewhere.
After that, Mr. Fisher make various statements that cannot be logically deduced from either my op-eds or the Chronicle article. Examples:
He states Ms. Jones’s revenue generating potential is independent of her getting tenure. No one said otherwise. The uproar with the Jones issue is how tenure was used as a bargaining chip to determine where she was going to take her revenue generating potential.
He compares firing a tenured professor to firing a federal civil servant. I’m not sure of the relevance of this comparison; a relevant comparison would be one between a tenured and non-tenured professor.
He states that real world and/or teaching experience does not necessarily make one a better teacher. Again, no one said otherwise. I will say, however, that including courses on how to teach increases the likelihood of being a good teacher. This is why a degree in secondary education includes pedagogy courses.
He states grants come with strict guidelines. Again, no one said otherwise. Grants are what is meant when discussing revenue generating potential. I do wonder, though, what guarantee Mr. Fisher is offering should a professor complain about not being able to “do whatever I want.”
Incidentally, since publishing their April 17 article on the use of tenure to generate revenue, The Chronicle has published another article about a similar technique the academic industry is using to generate revenue: selling unmarketable master’s degree. The article is titled “The Great Master’s-Degree Swindle,” subtitled “Colleges are Making a Killing selling Dubious Credentials Degrees to Naïve Students.” (Aug. 5 issue).
If only the academic industry would put as much effort into reducing their operating costs as they do trying to generate revenue to cover said costs.
The reality is the tenure controversy will continue as long as taxpayers are expected to contribute their taxes and donations to pay for a decision the academic industry made 80 years ago to give a special class of employees a unique employment contract that restricts the industry’s options for reducing headcount as enrollment decreases.
