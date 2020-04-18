I must be honest by starting out and confessing I am not a big fan of Gov. Tom Wolf. Many of his executive orders were enacted with little or no thought given to the outcome. One of the most egregious orders issued was to close down the schools for the rest of the year. Wow just like that you take a third of the school year and cancel it.
Now efforts are being made to make them go online to teach the students. From what I have heard these attempts are having minimal success. Let’s face it, it is counter-intuitive for public schools to do online programs and it shows.
The question I have is what’s wrong with June, July, and August? The students will have off March, April, and May, why not utilize the summer months. I realize this may inconvenience some family’s vacation plans. I say better for a student to lose a week or two than lose 3 months.
I doubt many would argue that this would not be the best option available. Unfortunately, I doubt this suggestion will be taken seriously. That being said, since I’m paying for a product, the education of our children, and only getting two-thirds of that education, shouldn’t I get a reduction in taxes? I realize a third of a reduction is unrealistic but 15 to 20 percent should be manageable. Looking forward to the reduction.
Randy Straub,
New Columbia