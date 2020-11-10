In the wake of a contentious presidential election and what still appears to be a divided nation, we should note examples of bipartisan agreement that result in laws that strengthen our communities.
One such example occurred in recent weeks right here in Pennsylvania when members of the state House and Senate passed bipartisan reforms to improve the delivery of fire and EMS services throughout the state. That measure – House Bill 1673 – was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 29.
The bill emerged from the work of a 39-member commission formed in 2017 by the state Legislature to recommend effective initiatives to strengthen volunteer fire and ambulance companies across Pennsylvania.
“Fire and EMS are in a crisis – right now,” the commission’s report states. “Simply put, EMS is woefully lacking in funding and the number of volunteer firefighters has fallen dramatically over the decades.”
Indeed, the report notes that there were more than 300,000 fire and emergency services volunteers across Pennsylvania in the 1970s, but that number dropped to about 60,000 in the early 2000s and was down to 38,000 in 2018.
“And yet, Pennsylvania and its communities continue to rely in large measure on volunteers to perform this critical emergency response and public safety service,” the commission report states. “Of Pennsylvania’s 2,462 fire companies, more than 90 percent are volunteer companies.”
The new law – Act 91 – includes more than a dozen proposals recommended by the state commission to strengthen fire and EMS services in Pennsylvania. It includes improvements to grant and loan programs for fire companies, new measures to support recruitment and retention of fire personnel and critical changes in the office of the state Fire Commissioner.
One of the provisions offers direct appreciation to those who volunteer as first responders by authorizing counties and school districts to provide property tax credits and allowing municipalities to provide earned income tax credits or property tax credits for the volunteers who step up to serve their communities.
We trust that local governments will use these new tax provisions to clearly demonstrate community support and appreciation for those who volunteer as first responders.
It is not an exaggeration to say that volunteer firefighters and emergency medical service personnel put their lives on the line every time they answer a call.
They have dedicated hundreds of hours of their time and energy to training and practice so they can help us in the most life-threatening and critical situations we face. They have earned, and they deserve our full measure of appreciation and support.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.