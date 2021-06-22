I must take exception to several of the statements put forth by Peter Engstrom regarding academic tenure (June 9). I have worked and studied at three types of institutions, a small liberal arts college, a major, national PhD granting research institution and a comprehensive four year university offering just bachelor degrees.
First, he describes describes an employment contract where an employee is guaranteed a job for life regardless of job performance. This is not the case. There are multiple scenarios where a tenured person may lose their position. One is financial exigency or if it is proven the faculty member is incompetent or behaves unprofessionally. Nationally, about 2 percent of tenured faculty are dismissed in a typical year. Tenure contracts never guarantee life time appointments. Tenure is simply a right to due process. And tenured faculty are usually evaluated annually for merit raises and promotions.
Next, Engstrom quotes William Deresiewicz that the academic industry offers tenure to encourage students to stay enrolled long enough to obtain a Ph.D. The goal is to provide universities with a reliable source of revenue from the tuition students pay while enrolled. This is a cynical statement at best. In the United States, about 2.75 percent of graduates are Ph.D.s. Further, 76 percent obtain doctorates in the sciences, math, computer science or engineering.
Only a small percentage of these pay tuition as they receive tuition waivers thru teaching or research assistantships or fellowships.
When I earned my Ph.D., neither I nor any of my fellow students paid tuition.”
William Fisher,
Watsontown