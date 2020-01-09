Happy New Year and welcome to the 2020 election campaign season.
There are still several Democratic candidates hoping to unseat President Donald Trump when voters go to the polls 299 days from today.
Voters will have more choices in the 2020 primary election on April 28 and the general election on Nov. 3.
Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and the state House of Representatives is — by design — up for election every two years.
U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms and 35 of the 100 seats — 12 held by Democrats and 23 held by Republicans — will be filled by voters on Election Day. The two senators who represent Pennsylvania are not among them. The term of Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, runs through 2022 and Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who was elected two years ago, remains in office through 2024.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, a resident of Snyder County, announced this week that he will seek re-election to Congress this year. He was elected on May 21, 2019, to fill an unexpired term in the 12th Congressional District, which spans 15 counties across Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, including all of Union and Snyder counties, and most of Northumberland County.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican, was elected in 2018 to serve the 9th Congressional District, which includes all of Montour and Columbia counties and the southeastern corner of Northumberland County, including Shamokin, Coal Township, Kulpmont and Mount Carmel.
In the state House of Representatives, the seats held by Garth D. Everett, R-84; David Rowe, R-85; Kurt Masser, R-107 and Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, will all be on the ballot this year.
Also on the ballot will be seats held by state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, a district that includes Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, a district that includes Union County.
Candidates seeking any of these seats will begin circulating nomination petitions on Jan. 28 and must file them by Feb. 18. Voters from each political party will select their nominees in the April 28 primary election and the primary winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
It’s never too early for citizens to register to vote.
Voter registrations must be completed by April 13 in order to vote in the primary election and by Oct. 19 to vote in the general election.
Many of the highest offices in the state and nation will be decided this year, but you must be registered to exercise your right to vote.
To register, visit your county’s elections office or complete the online forms at: votespa.com/Register-to-Vote.
