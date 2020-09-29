Those who are not currently registered to vote have less than three weeks to sign up for an opportunity to cast a vote for president of the United States and several other state and national offices in the Nov. 3 general election.
The voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 19. Voting registration can be completed in person at your county election office, by mail, at PennDOT driver’s license centers or some other government agencies and online by visiting — votespa.com — an official Pennsylvania government website.
In additon to president, registered voters in Pennsylvania also will be deciding a number of other federal and state races, including the election of every member of the U.S. House of Representatives and state House of Representatives, several state Senate races, state attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
In the U.S. House, incumbent Fred Keller, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Lee Griffin in the 12th Congressional District, which includes all of Union, Snyder and most of Northumberland counties. In the 9th Congressional District, which includes Montour and Columbia counties and the southeastern portion of Northumberland County, Republican incumbent Dan Meuser is challenged by Democrat Gary Wegman.
Republican incumbent state Sen. John Gordner is facing a challenge from Democrat Michelle Siegel in the 27th state Senate district, which includes Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Columbia counties and voters in Union County will choose between Republican Sen. Gene Yaw and Democratic challenger Jackie Baker for the seat in the 23rd state Senate district.
State House of Representatives candidates are Republican incumbent David Rowe and Democratic challenger Katie Evans in the 85th District, Republican incumbent Kurt Masser and Libertarian Ryan Bourinski in the 107th and Lynda J. Schlegel Culver, a Republican incumbent who is unchallenged in the 108th. Two newcomers, Democrat Amanda Waldman and Republican Joe Hamm will vie for election in the 84th state House district, which includes the Union County townships of Gregg and White Deer, a seat being vacated at the end of this year by state Rep. Garth Everett.
Starting this year, all Pennsylvania voters have the option to vote by mail. Once registered, any voter can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. Applications must be received — postmarks are not enough — by 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the election office in your county of residence. Voters can obtain an application form online at the votespa.com website or by presenting a valid driver’s license or ID to the state Department of Transportation. After completion, the application form is mailed — postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to the county’s election office. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the county election office by 8 p.m. on election day.
Mail-in and absentee ballots are options. Registered voters who wish to cast their ballots in person are welcome to do so at their local election polls — where COVID-19 social distancing and health protocols will be in place — from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
The coronavirus pandemic has made this a difficult and confusing year, but the decisions made during the Nov. 3 election will guide policy on the state and national levels for years to come. We encourage all eligible citizens who are not already registered to do so and for all registered voters to exercise their right to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
