There has never been a more important reason to be registered to vote than in this year’s election. The difference between each side of the ballot has never been clearer; and we as citizens need to take a stand, utilize our God-given, Constitutional rights, and get out to the polls to vote on Nov. 3.
The choice between candidates has really come down to two distinct realities: Republicans want to renew, restore, and rebuild our country from the bottom-up; Democrats want to deface, destroy, and dismantle our country from the top-down. Republicans want to strengthen the American dream; while Democrats want to control the American dream. Republicans want Americans back to work, back to school, and back to normal; while Democrats want Americans on every public system possible so that they can dictate what we do, how we do it, who we do it with, and the quantity of us that are together to do so.
Join the conversation and let your voice be heard in this year’s election! Go to Vote.gop to register to vote or change your registration TODAY!
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, remember to go to the polls and cast your vote for the future of the America that you want to see. Vote like your life and the lives of future generations depend on it because this year more than ever — it does.
Todd Robatin,
Selinsgrove,
Chairman, Snyder County
Republican Committee