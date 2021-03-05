We must still be in the 1960s. I have no idea what’s happening in other states, but it is difficult to imagine that Pennsylvania has essentially said that “you’re on your own” in trying to get signed up.
I can only imagine how much effort many have devoted on the phone to try to get registered, only to be frustrated by phone systems, supply limits, and their own lack of patience.
You’d think that in 2021 the federal government would have provided a skeleton website system for states to configure to their own use or that states would do this on their own to facilitate registration.
Apparently, the Philadelphia area has a website; the rest of us currently eligible are left to know someone, get lucky or simply to be patient.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg