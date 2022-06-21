An emergency fire response requires quick and clear-headed decisions for the safety of the firefighters on the ground and the general public. Two invaluable pieces of equipment in the Valley go a long way toward creating a safer environment.
Fire departments in Danville and Sunbury have rehabilitation units, which are often called to the scene in the smoldering heat of the summer and the freezing, icy temperatures in the winter.
In either weather extreme, firefighters can use a break during an extended response. That is where the rehab units come in, giving them respite from the heat, cold and other weather elements, fluids for hydration and snacks for energy, along with medical evaluations before they go back into the attack.
The apparatus that responds carries everything from misters and tents that can be set up in the summer to cool off emergency responders in overwhelming heat, along with tents, blankets and heaters for response in the snow, ice and rain.
“We have tables, we have cots, chairs and heaters,” Danville Fire Chier John Buckenberger said. “Ambulance personnel use the unit to take vitals of firefighters or emergency personnel if they’ve just come out of a burning structure. We take their vitals before we allow them to go back inside. We rehab them with coffee, water, sandwiches.”
The service may be overlooked by those not involved with firefighting, but to those who run into burning buildings without a moment’s thought, they are critical services.
A brief break to grab some water and cool off can clear a responder’s head and offer a quick physical boost. That can provide a benefit to the individual firefighter, and to all of the emergency responders on scene.
“Firefighters who are not provided adequate rest and rehydration during emergency operations or training exercises are at increased risk for illness or injury, and may jeopardize the safety of others on the incident scene,” The International Association of Fire Fighters notes regarding rehab units. “When emergency responders become fatigued, their ability to make critical decisions diminishes.”
Nearly one-half of all line-of-duty deaths among firefighters are the result of heart attacks and other cardiac issues, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). About 80,000 firefighters are injured annually, with almost 30 percent of them from overexertion and strain, FEMA said.
Clearly, these units are vital to the response, which is one of the reasons — with only two in the region — they can be busy.
Buckenberger noted that they take the unit “throughout the whole area. To Shamokin and Mount Carmel, Berwick, Catawissa, Sunbury. We’re all over with it.”
Just another reminder of how important the Valley’s volunteer firefighters are for this region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.