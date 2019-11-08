Finally, the beginnings of a reign of civility will be occurring in East Buffalo Township (EBT) with the election of Jim Knight as township supervisor.
Over the past few years EBT supervisors have alienated Lewisburg officials, Buffalo Valley Regional Police officials, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority officials and William Cameron fire company officials, with their hard edge politics — done all in the name of benefiting only East Buffalo Township at the expense of building relationships with their neighbors.
I think the election has sent a clear message to EBT supervisors that they need to straighten up and be a little gentler with how they deal with their neighboring organizations.
Tom Zorn,
Former supervisor,
East Buffalo Township