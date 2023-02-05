About 50 years ago I had what I now call “The Dictionary Dream.” In the dream, I’m standing in a huge library and a very thick dictionary is sitting on a large pedestal in front of me.
I watch as the dictionary pages begin turning rapidly and the pages stop turning in the “C” section. There were two columns on the left page and two columns on the right page. A finger suddenly appeared on the right page and pointed to the name of a person and a voice said, “This is who you once were.”
I woke up thinking it was an interesting dream and I wasn’t familiar with the name but I thought “Wow! I’ll have to check that out!” Three days later I thought about the dream and couldn’t remember it. Even worse, I still can’t remember the name after 50 years have gone by.
I’m thinking it has to be a “known” person because it was an old thick dictionary. Today I laugh to myself and think maybe the last name was “Codger” and the first name was “Old.” But seriously that dream put me on a path of trying to remember my dreams and writing them down in the morning and I continue doing it but very few are past life dreams.
One of my interesting past life dreams was walking down a dirt road in southern France during World War II and seeing an old farmhouse. I knocked on the door but there was no answer so I slowly opened the door and went inside. I found it completely barren as if the owners had to leave quickly. There were dirty dishes in the sink and most of the furniture was gone.
I went upstairs to a bedroom and found a German soldier with a rifle pointed at me. I recognized the soldier as my older brother in this life, but he kept his rifle pointed at me so I put my hands up and told him “I’m tired of war and have no gun and I’m leaving” and I began backing away. He pointed to the door and waved his hand. I went downstairs, stepped outside, and woke up. The next time I saw my brother, I told him about the dream. He simply said, “That’s crazy!”
Another interesting dream had me in ancient Atlantis where I was standing on a dock with a friend and we were watching a group of dark-skinned men bringing their skiff into our dock. My friend and I were dressed in white robes and wearing gold jewelry and they were dressed in simple loincloths. We looked with disdain at their mode of dress and then my eyes met the leader’s eyes and I knew instantly that this man’s level of knowledge was equal to mine and probably greater. I woke up as the men were walking toward us with their hands extended in a peaceful gesture.
I’ve had other past life dreams, but the two mentioned here are the most prominent.
Today about 27% of Americans believe in reincarnation, and worldwide there are many religions that accept reincarnation as real.
For this Old Codger, reincarnation is real based on my experiences and also the flow of nature from birth in the Spring, growing up in the Summer, getting old in the Fall, dying in Winter, and reborn in the Spring. To me, it’s the cycle of the circle of life.
Many disagree with the concept of reincarnation, and I have a friend who insists “No way! When you’re dead, you’re dead! There’s nothing!” I responded, “But what if you find that’s not true?” and he quickly shot back “then I’ll be pleasantly surprised.”
My mother, who died several years ago noted: “If reincarnation is real, I’m not coming back for a long time!”
As for me, this Old Codger says “I’ll be back!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.