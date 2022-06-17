Whatever you think of David McCormick, at least he had the class and honesty to accept that, although his Republican primary contest against Mehmet Oz was very close, he lost a fair election. McCormick didn’t whine child-like about voter fraud or go to the courts to try to overturn the results.
Contrast that to Republicans like Donald Trump and Doug Mastriano. Trump has nearly destroyed this country with his cries of “voter fraud” and stolen elections, all with zero evidence. He is a traitor to our democracy.
And two-bit Republicans like Mastriano, GOP candidate for governor, fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection that almost succeeded, and that the whole world watched in horror.
By accepting the decision of the voters, whatever it might be, McCormick has clearly shown that he is an honest loser.
By rejecting the decision of the voters, whatever it might be, Trump and Mastriano have shown beyond all doubt that they are dishonest.
Republican voters have a choice. They must reject Trumpism, in all its forms, including in our races this year for Governor and Senator. If voting Republicans endorse Trump extremism, all of us, and our democracy, will end up as the losers.
Mary Randolph,
Valencia