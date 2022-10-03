Education is the heart and soul of democracy, asserts Robert Beard, a frequent Opinion Page contributor and retired professor from Bucknell. He tried to connect education with good citizenship in an unconvincing column titled “Importance of education in politics” (Sept. 22).
The topic sounded interesting, but it was typical leftist fare; reeking of sanctimony, anti-Trump vitriol, and economy-wrecking nonsense.
Mr. Beard seems to favor an oligarchical form of government, and he drools over Barack Obama as if he were a philosopher king. The same genius who bloviates about climate change, and buys a multi-million dollar estate on the Atlantic coast.
Next, he disparages laborers, like lathe operators, as unsophisticated bumpkins who would be hard-pressed to manage a bloated inefficient bureaucracy. Maybe so, but hard-working patriotic lathe operators would be a step up from the radical partisan hacks that are currently driving our country into a ditch, and bringing the world to the brink of war.
He continues with cherry-picked statistics, trying to make a dubious connection between ignorance and MAGA voters, but conveniently ignores a more obvious link between PISA test scores, ignorance, and 40-plus years of failed progressive education policies.
Ancient thinkers understood that human beings desire to know things. Today, half the country can’t define the term human being or explain the difference between the two genders.
Mr. Beard recommends civics as a graduation requirement, but that's a smokescreen for propagandizing the next generation of useful idiots. There's no way his course would include cancel culture, spying on political opponents, weaponizing the DOJ, and vaccination mandates as examples of autocracy in action.
Let's revisit his claim that education is the heart and soul of democracy. Is he recommending that students philosophically and theologically flush out the concept of “heart and soul?” Of course not! He knows this would open dangerous doors sending woke students to safe spaces and getting him canceled by his old faculty lounge buddies.
Knowledge is true belief. Education is the act of knowledge sharing. Critical thinking examines issues using a wide lens (including the progressive third-rail theology). Wisdom comes with the help of grace, virtue, and experience. Knowledge, critical thinking, virtue, grace, and wisdom are divine birthrights that don't necessarily require a mountain of student loan debt to attain.
Undoubtedly, education informs and well-informed people should be good political decision-makers, but that comes with two caveats. First, curriculums must be free of woke absurdities that contradict nature and reason. Second, educators already corrupted by this garbage must be reintroduced to the term “excellence,” and taught how to properly form rational beings endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights — which don’t include blanket applications of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Woke Progressivism is a parasite that will trash your children's intellect and reorient their will towards hell. It corrupts hosts with adulterated understandings of God, love, truth, church, state, freedom, law, and justice — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Mr. Beard ended his harangue with the ominous warning that “democracy dies in darkness.” As expected, he gave the “darkness of soul” called woke progressivism a pass.
Larry Lahill lives in Lewisburg.