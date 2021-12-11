Today we have Harry Prentiss to thank for so clearly explaining the modern conservative mind. It boils down to this direct quote from his recent letter: “That’s hard to believe.”
In this instance, Mr. Prentiss is having a hard time believing that there are really that many people who have contracted COVID-19. He uses his own work experience, his 10 employees and some really fuzzy math as the basis for his lack of belief, and when none of those things changes his mind he essentially accuses someone, somewhere, of lying!
In another situation, he might have a hard time believing that a woman really needs an abortion, that a down on their luck person needs welfare, or that an African American man really might be experiencing racial profiling and institutional intimidation. Then, after Mr. Prentiss consults his extensive Rolodex and finds no corroborating evidence in his vast supply of experience he feels free to say, “Seems hard to believe. They must be lying!”
I’ve got no problem with thinking conservatively — we all do it all the time. Every time we buy a used car instead of a new one, or make our own coffee instead of buying from Starbucks. However, modern Conservatism has become insistent that everyone can be an expert in everything, that any one person can know everything and therefore definitively has the right to tell everyone else they must be lying or wrong. “I have a right to my beliefs,” is the watchword, and it doesn’t matter if their beliefs cause other people to suffer or die.
We have an amendment to our Constitution, the first one, that says no one can tell us what to believe. However, modern day right-wing activists have turned this into “I have the right to believe what I want to.”
Viruses don’t care what we believe, but go ahead, be my guest, keep on living your belief. However, when you tell me what to believe, then we have a problem.
Another option might be to educate yourself, to learn more about the world and its immense variety, to try to learn how to understand all the many things that are hard to understand. But the modern day right wing activist says, “Naw. Easier to pack the school board with people who believe what I do and only teach the things we already believe.” Again, be my guest — knock yourself out with trying to squeeze the whole world down into a size that will fit into your brain. But don’t be surprised when the Earth continues to reject your small-minded assumptions and certainties.
To be sure — liberals have a hard time believing some things, too, to their detriment. However, they at least tend to respect education.
The Republican’s symbol, though, needs to stop being the elephant and should instead become the dodo.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg