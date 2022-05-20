Butch Woolsey is wrong again (Letter to the editor, May 16). Life does not “begin at conception.” Life is the presence of cellular activity. It exists long before any two cells come together in conception. It exists in cancer cells too, and is not a relevant measure of a woman’s right to control what happens inside her own body.
The only valid measure of that right is the woman’s decision. And a woman’s right to control her own body is no more subject to a state bureaucracy than to the federal government.
As usual, Woolsey cherry-picks from his preferred holy book, which is an inconsistent and untrustworthy source for decision-making on fetuses. For example, his god encourages the killing of fetuses in Hosea 9:16 and 13:16. When people like Woolsey can prove their version of a god exists, and that they’re right about what that god demands of humans, then we might consider taking their superstitions seriously.
But those superstitions have no place in matters of public health policy or a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove