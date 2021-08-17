I enjoyed your editorial on what happened on Jan. 6 (July 30). I agree that it is time for our legislators to attend to the needs of this nation. The election was held in November and certified in January. Scores of attempts to question the results were put at rest.
It amazes me that supposedly good people continue to support former President Donald Trump’s fantasy world. Even our representative, Fred Keller, seems to be unwilling to find out what happened in early January. I used to think Fred would represent us but now have doubts. I voted for him once but will not do so again unless something changes.
Donald Trump lost the election. Fred won. Mr. Trump predicted that he would overturn the election. It is time for people to turn away from Trump’s visionary lies and return this country to a normal position.
I truly believe it is important to find out what happened on Jan. 6. It should never happen again. They were not Black Lives Matter or Antifa people. These were people who were disrespectful of my vote and others.
I don’t need CNN or Fox News to advise me. I need to read facts and vote for reliable persons. Thanks for your views.
Rev. Stuart H. Lengle Jr.,
Mount Pleasant Mills