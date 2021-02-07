I have been baffled by the ongoing, almost fervent support of the so-called political Christian right for Donald Trump. Is there anyone who can rationally, with fact and evidence explain this to me?
I understand that he gave you the judges you wanted because you say you are pro-life, but have you considered that these judges will always rule in favor of the corporations as they fight to poison our water, air, and land to increase their profits. That they will cause death and injury to children and even damage the fetus, and that they threaten all life. Trump eliminated about 100 regulations designed to protect us and the creation. Don’t you think we have a duty to protect the creation?
Even before he came into office Trump was a con-man, liar, thief, philanderer, and a man who cherished the attainment of greater wealth above all else. How low some of the leaders of this so-called political Christian right have gone was illustrated when Franklin Graham compared the vote of the 10 Republican members of Congress for impeachment to the betrayal of Judas.
How could Pat Robertson ever conclude that Trump came to office as a mandate of God?
Were they totally blind to what a vile human being Donald Trump is?
I believe that Donald Trump represents everything that runs counter to what Jesus taught. He preached against the love of money and urged the giving to the least among us.
Jesus talked about love and forgiveness while Trump uses nothing but vile and repugnant language as he lashed out against anyone who questions him. He has shown no loyalty to others as he has demanded absolute loyalty.
He is a racist and a xenophobe as he has shown throughout his time in office from Charlottesville to calling for the Proud Boys to stand-by. What happed to “red and yellow, black, and white, they are precious in his sight?”
You claim to support the Constitution and freedoms it protects including freedom of religion, but claim some kind of persecution when people express their right to be free from your beliefs.
Do you remember Pennsylvania’s Blue Laws when no one could shop on Sunday because of the religious belief of some? You want to deny same couple marriages because of your religious beliefs.
Don’t you think everyone is entitled to the same rights? You want to prevent all abortions because of your religious belief that a soul enters the beginning of a potential human at conception.
The Constitution gives you the right to practice your religion but not impose it on others.
The rights enumerated in the Constitution are there to protect the minority from the majority and even though most people in this country claim to be Christian, their beliefs cannot be imposed on others.
Even though Trump is now gone from office, it seems that most of his believers still somehow remain in his flock.
Do your religious beliefs prevent you from seeing the evidence of the truth about this man?
Does your support rest on an almost religious blindness and support? Why are there so many other Christians who see him as the abhorrent human being he is?
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.