Not owning a TV, when I moved to Tioga County I followed Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings through radio and newspaper. Initially, Republicans supported their president, but as testimony revealed the extent of lies, cover-ups, and obstruction of justice, Nixon’s impeachment became a bipartisan effort, and he resigned.
Some 20-plus years later, Bill Clinton was caught and he lied as self-righteously and adamantly as Nixon. But neither Democrats nor the nation joined in the Republican impeachment obsession, deciding (for better or worse) that lying about adultery did not rise to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” needed to remove a President.
Now, another 20 years later, Donald Trump faces impeachment, with Congress and our nation even more polarized. After taking in more than half the House’s open hearings, I believe non-political career State Department civil servants provided ample evidence that the president stopped aid to an allied nation under active military attack by Russia for personal reasons.
One evening I watched Fox channel coverage, I felt we had witnessed different hearings. Their commentators merely repeated the same House Republicans “talking points,” with no analysis, no fact-checking, and no pretense of impartiality.
Repeated endlessly was, “It’s all hearsay, second and third-hand testimony.” But with the Trump Administration’s non-cooperation, and the president’s highest-ranking aides’ refusing to testify under oath, first-hand testimony of what Trump himself had said was impossible.
Still, that phone call from Trump himself, overheard in a restaurant, confirmed his demands,
Trump’s hand-picked EU Ambassador, two career State Department ambassadors, and several lower-ranking civil servants gave ample evidence that Trump knew of, and supported, halting aid to Ukraine. Circumstantial evidence clearly proved twin political motives for the hold-up: Trump-demanded investigations into Hunter Biden’s overpaid role in a corrupt energy company and into already disproved claims of Ukrainian pro-Democratic Party interference in our 2016 election.
A second oft-repeated Fox/Republican point was that Ukraine finally, belatedly, did receive the military aid mandated by large bipartisan House and Senate majorities, so no crime, occurred. This bizarre reasoning ignores Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to delay the aid until he received public Ukrainian promises to undertake the investigations demanded.
I urge both Fox and House Republicans to review American criminal law: Attempting to commit a crime is itself a crime, whether trying it is murder or purchasing liquor underage. In fact, the charge of ‘conspiracy to commit’ a crime is equally valid whether or not the crime occurred. This ignorance of the law is emblematic of their error-filled commentary.
A third Fox/ Republican refrain is that impeachment is an attempting to “undo Americans’ votes in the 2016 election.” However, Hillary Clinton received 2.8 million more votes than Trump, so impeachment would undo the Electoral College vote, not the people’s actual choice!
Earlier I opposed impeachment pending completion of indictments resulting from the Mueller Report, and pending some bipartisan/Republican support. Although I remain ambivalent about the Democratic momentum to pursue impeachment without Republican support, the testimony of career diplomats has convinced me that Trump views American foreign policy as subservient to his re-election and to his personal business interests.
Of course, impeachment does not mean removal from office. As of writing this, the Articles of Impeachment have not been delivered to the Senate, and the Senate has not agreed on the procedure for the trial. Sen. Mitch McConnell has made it clear that he does not want to hear witnesses or view evidence because he intends to work with the White House to assure that the president is not removed from office.
With a sham trial that does not hear evidence from both the prosecution and the defense, how can anyone believe the verdict? Those who want to believe that the president is guilty will continue to do so, and those who believe he is innocent will continue as well.
So I reluctantly support impeachment, and hope some Republican Senators will not follow their House counterparts down the rabbit-hole of denial, vilification of the press, questioning the loyalty of civil servants and overt threats The American people deserve to hear the evidence.
Bryn Hammarstrom, a retired RN and activist in environmental and social justice issues wrote this commentary for Susquehanna Valley Progress.