I’m writing in response to an article appearing in The Daily Item on Sept. 21 titled “Hundreds in Valley join Global Climate Strike.” In the article, Bucknell senior Dylan Rogers was quoted as saying, “We have 11 years to change our course or we will do irreparable damage to this planet.”
I find these forecasts laughable. Eleven years ago, former presidential candidate Al Gore predicted the entire polar ice cap would disappear in 5 years and New York City would be underwater. Guess what? The polar ice cap is still there and many scientists indicate it’s now growing.
To all those who believed Al Gore then, do you still believe him today? It’s a sad, commentary that today’s young people are being duped and brainwashed into believing this scam taught by our one-sided liberal educational system.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg