Remember the Laurelton State Village!

About 20 years ago, Pennsylvania closed the state’s Laurelton Center in western Union County and “threatened” closure of the Selinsgrove Center in Snyder County and several other centers.
Here we go again.
State officials again are threatening to close these centers and place its residents in community-type settings. There are four state-owned and operated facilities for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities: Ebensburg, Polk, Selinsgrove and White Haven.
These centers are incredible, special, and unique facilities. They have well-constructed buildings some built during the Depression. They have their own farmland, roads, sidewalks, wells/water lines, power plants and other infrastructure. Some have tunnels for subsurface utilities and personnel connecting buildings like a college campus.
In their early days, state centers, like Selinsgrove and Laurelton, were mostly self-sufficient with their own farms, dairy herds, and processing facilities where residents helped grow their own food and raise farm animals.
These centers are much too valuable to close, walk away from, and just hope for a high purchase amount from a developer — like the Laurelton Center.
The residents are also special citizens having special needs requiring special care and services.
While placing residents in a community setting is a simple concept, as an alternative, let’s bring “the community” to the centers and make them more like a small borough, town, or village with mixed uses, residents, services, and opportunities. Some old maps, in fact, identify the Laurelton Center as the “Laurelton State Village.”
These facilities are too valuable a public resource to close and leave vacant as state officials did with the Laurelton Center.
Over the years, state officials reduced or removed people with special needs from state centers into small group homes in local communities. Decreasing populations in state centers then “justify” the closings due to high costs per resident — without plans for reuse of these facilities. Officials claim it is better for people with disabilities to be in community settings rather than isolated from the community.
Opponents question the quality of care and oversight in decentralized homes.
Trained and certified employees, some with many years of dedicated service have concern for their jobs and financial security. Local business and municipal officials fear the negative economic effect on regional economy, and we all question the future use of these treasured public institutions.
State officials closed the Laurelton Center around 1998 without a plan for its reuse. Let’s not repeat the same mistake.
State officials put the centers in a world of uncertainty. Come up with a sound reasonable plan to make use of these valuable resources.
The Laurelton Center could have been incorporated into the PA System of Higher Education or the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Laurelton had the potential to be an environmental research and educational institution where students could have lived, learned, and practiced sustainable agriculture, ecology and forestry.
Located so close to state forest and prime farmland, the Laurelton Center could have been a national model for appropriate re-use of land, buildings, and infrastructure while contributing to the local economy.
A golden opportunity wasted.
Bring the community to the centers. Make the centers less like institutions and more like small towns where residents with special needs can get the proper deserving care while, at the same time, live in an active community. Within existing and developed infrastructure “footprint” of centers, homes, apartments, and townhouses could also be built with “energy-efficient and renewable designs” where institutional employees and others can live, own homes, and work with special residents or at new businesses, services, or light industries.
Vacant buildings could house small businesses or light industries where capable residents and non-residents could work and interact. Specially selected businesses could offer retail, entertainment, and other services.
The centers could be models like a well-planned community, except that this community will have special residents who need and deserve special care and support from state trained and dedicated employees.
This can be a win-win solution for residents, employees, nearby communities, taxpayers and the environment.
Pennsylvania can show good land use, repurposing well-built historic buildings and underutilized facilities. With existing farmland, efficiency and renewable energy systems, the centers could be self-sufficient again.
Employees will not experience layoffs or downsizing while the region will retain and increase economic activity from the center.
Best of all, this is good for residents so they continue to get centralized care and oversight in a community setting where normal business, family, and community activities occur.
To be successful, planning is needed with participation from family members of residents, employees, local residents, and municipal and state officials. The process will need leadership, creative planning, and imagination.
Does the state have a plan, or will we just close these centers, walk away from these resources, and hope for a high bid to sell them?
Remember the Laurelton State Village!
Mike Molesevich was a member of the Selinsgrove Center Task Force of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce around 2000. Mike is an environmental consultant and former mayor of Lewisburg. He is also a member of The Daily Item’s community advisory board.