A recent letter to the editor (July 18) asked what is wrong with some of the people in America today? I am asking the same question.
I, as well as many Americans, want to honor veterans, help American families that can’t afford food and health care and assist with homelessness. I am proud to be American and encourage all of us, and government leaders, to consider the pressing issues that face our nation’s citizens.
Assisting illegals does not contradict the desire to see all Americans prosper. Families running from persecution in their home country come to America to seek a better life. Isn’t that how America started?
People that are not U.S. citizens cannot vote. They are not given free money, health care or a free place to live. They are scared, tired, hungry and thirsty and made a difficult journey to ask for help. America must protect our borders, but shouldn’t we develop a system where people arriving at our borders are treated with human decency? If we can send people to the moon, why can’t we develop a fair and humane way to greet and process people wanting to become citizens.
My hope is that all leaders endeavor to lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty, (1 Timothy 2:1-2) as was quoted in a recent letter.
But please remember to love others as we love ourselves.
Christine Jaegers,
Selinsgrove