In 2019, I wrote an article titled “Remembering the Elderly in our Lives.” It was in reference to those in nursing homes, such as my then 98-year-old mother.
So much has changed since then, and I find myself compelled to write again, this time focusing on the essential workers within the walls of those nursing homes, where my mother still resides.
Since COVID invaded our lives in the early days of 2020, many of the nursing homes immediately went into lockdown. They did the right thing. They did not wait, as other places did. They put their safety protocols into place to try and keep everyone safe on the inside and to keep COVID out.
Doing this, naturally, put the entire staff at risk. This includes all nurses, nursing aides, doctors, social workers, activities department, housekeeping, dining services, physical therapists, receptionists, office staff, maintenance, and any other department that I may have inadvertently excluded. Every day these essential workers get up and go to work, risking their own health, and in some cases, their own lives, in order to take care of our loved ones.
They work endless hours with little time off. They cover shifts for other staff who have been struck down with COVID. They work holidays instead of being with their families; they drive to a risky job in snowy weather. They have to protect themselves and the residents by wearing uncomfortable PPE gear. How do we thank them for all they do?
At the beginning of the COVID nightmare, essential workers were viewed as heroes and were often told how appreciated they were. As time and the virus wore on and wore all of us down, I think many of us — myself among them — became numb as a result of this surreal situation. We stopped giving praise where praise is due. The question on everyone’s mind: “When will this be over so we can get back to ‘normal’ and see our loved ones again” took over, and we stopped saying “thanks” to those who needed to hear it the most.
As we approach one solid year of coping with COVID, these essential workers are still doing their job. Whether it’s people working in a hospital, a nursing home, a grocery store, a bank, the post office, truck drivers hauling food, a delivery person, a convenience store, the police and fire department personnel, clearing the roads of snow, or trash pickup, they need to be recognized.
The lengthy time that the nursing home staff has been caring for my mother is the same amount of time since I have not been able to give my mother a hug, or hold her hand, or sit with her to comfort her. The staff has this job now, and I am lost.
I want to see my mother in person, not from an outside window looking in at her. I know this is not possible until the nursing home is totally safe, so I have to rely on the staff to be there for me. At times it is very hard, but I am forever grateful for their efforts to care for her.
While we all wait for the vaccine to protect us, let’s give the essential workers a much-needed figurative “shot in the arm” by telling them how much we appreciate what they do. They, too, are tired of this merciless year.
They are exhausted and yet they keep on going and giving. It’s up to us to pay it forward by telling them how valuable they are. They are truly the ones who are keeping this country running.
