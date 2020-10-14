We hopped the train in Harrisburg, May of 1968, my grandparents, sister and I. We were on our way to Connie Mack Stadium to see my hero, Bob Gibson, pitch against the Phillies. The Phillies rallied for two runs in the ninth inning and beat my idol and my feelings toward the Phillies was etched in stone forever.
There was a time when my wife and I got to Cooperstown on a regular basis. Main Street had a restaurant where many of the Hall-of-Famers would take their families. On one visit we got talking with several of the waitresses and one told us of her experiences with Bob and his family. By far the finest man I ever met and the whole family was so kind and polite. Besides his baseball career, many are unaware that he played for the Harlem Globetrotters for a short period of time. Sadly we just lost Bob after a battle with cancer. Only adding to the recent losses of Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Whitey Ford.
When we are young we think our heroes will live forever. Although we knew for some time that Bob was ill it still didn’t stop the hurt. Much worse than that long train ride home from Philadelphia in 1968.
Doug Walter,
Linntown