We’re making a slight change in The Daily Item beginning today that I wanted to write a little bit about this week.
We’re renaming our Obituaries page “Remembrances,” both in print and online
You’ve probably noticed that we now publish a monthly special tab section that we call “Love & Remembrance,” which features all the obituaries from the previous month compiled in one place. We started doing that last March.
The section has proven to be very popular with readers. It also got us thinking that the word remembrances was a softer, kinder way to refer to these stories of our loved ones’ lives.
According to the website vocabulary.com, “the noun obituary, which first appeared in English in the early 18th century, comes from the Latin obīre, where ob- means “toward,” and īre, “to go,” suggesting a “going toward” one’s death.”
The site says the first obituary as we know it “probably appeared shortly after the invention of the printing press and included just the bare facts of the death. In 19th-century England, the announcements became more elaborate, and photos were added in the 20th century, making the modern obituary more like an elaborate eulogy.”
Newspapers have been calling published items about deaths of people obituaries ever since.
Most days, when I look at the website that tracks what stories people are reading at a given moment, about half of the most-read items are obituaries.
Traditional obituaries have always announced the death and listed survivors, workplaces, schools, organizations, etc. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s the way most have been composed for many years.
But there is far greater flexibility for family members writing obituaries now that didn’t exist when I first began my career in the newspaper business almost 45 years ago.
A major change came along in the 1990s, when newspapers, including this one, began to move away from mostly short, newspaper-generated, rigid formats for obituaries. We began to charge a fee for them and encouraged people to write them as they saw fit.
Change seldom goes easily, and some were upset there was now a fee involved. But as time passed, most readers came around to the idea that having major input over what was written about their departed loved one was more than worth it.
Some will probably shake their head and wonder why we are making this simple word change. But I think remembrances is a more accurate word for what obituaries have become.
A colleague told me recently she regretted not having been more creative and thoughtful in telling the story of her deceased parent. She said she felt she’d missed an opportunity to really share more of his life story.
Memories of our departed loved ones have become a more significant part of obituaries in recent years, and I expect that trend will continue.
On an average day, readers will learn how much a friend or neighbor loved going to the beach, reading to their grandchildren or volunteering in their community.
On Thursday, I read that Donald B. Morgan of Elizabethtown, who had passed last Sunday at the age of 91, won a competition in 1967 to design the sesquicentennial logo for Milton and that his design later became the official seal for the Borough of Milton. A copy of that logo was published with his obituary.
I thought that was a terrific memory to share.
Losing a loved one is always very difficult. But sharing stories moments and experiences that made them special can help a little.
Starting today, we are calling those stories “Remembrances.”
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.