In peak travel season, Congressman Dan Meuser is sending out a wise and timely reminder to his constituents to make sure their passports are not only up to date and valid but not nearing an expiration date.
Meuser, a Republican serving the Ninth Congressional District, offered a public service announcement this week noting his office has received hundreds of expedited requests for passport renewals. The issue is many travelers with valid passports are unaware of new rules that could impact international travel — even to Canada and Mexico. Many countries around the world — including popular stops in Europe such as France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Greece — require American citizens to have a passport that is valid for at least six more months at the time of travel.
That means even if your passport is valid through the end of 2023, you could be denied entry since it expires within the next six months.
In a reminder sent out this week, Rep. Meuser noted the routine processing time for a new passport is 10 to 13 weeks, between two and three months. Even an expedited process could take between seven and nine weeks, the Congressman said. The U.S. State Department also warns travelers seeking new passports that those windows only include processing times. “The total time to get your passport includes both processing and mailing times. It may take up to 2 weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and up to 2 weeks for you to receive a completed passport in the mail after we print it,” the State Department notes.
Rep. Meuser did note that if travelers get in a bind, his office can help. “If you get into a bind, my office may be able to help in an emergency,” he said. “We’ve handled several hundred cases already this year, but we cannot guarantee” the processing will be completed in time.
Meuser’s official government website now has a passport section for constituents to access at meuser.house.gov/services/passports. There are tips, links to instructions for renewals and those seeking passports for children.
“If you are planning an international trip anytime soon, the first step in preparation should be renewing your passport,” Meuser said. “Don’t let an expiring or expired passport disrupt your plans.”
To request assistance with a passport, residents can fill out the privacy release form or call the Congressman’s Pottsville office at 570-781-6370 or Washington, DC office at 202-225-6511.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.