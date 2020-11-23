Students throughout the Valley continue to shift to an all-remote learning model for a variety of time frames around the Thanksgiving holiday. The decision is a continuation of the many district’s proactive approaches to safely, efficiently and effectively educating its students in today’s ever-changing climate.
It is the right move at the right time, but it also comes with a level of trust that everyone does the right thing in the coming weeks.
At Danville, students across the entire district began remote learning on Thursday. They are off for break Nov. 25 to Nov. 30 — and then will be remote from Dec. 1 to 4. Everything is tentative in this COVID climate, but under the current plan, students will return for two weeks of in-person instruction before going remote Jan. 4 to 8 after Christmas break.
Many other districts are following similar patterns, unsure of what students and their families are doing over break. Midd-West, Shamokin, Selinsgrove, Line Mountain, Mount Carmel and Shikellamy will all be remote at some point over the next few weeks.
The decision at Danville, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said, was based on a variety of factors, including the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the region, including Montour County and the schools within Danville’s district.
Part of that study included a survey sent out to parents a few weeks ago in an attempt to gauge how many families planned to travel over Thanksgiving.
“Nearly 40% of our families responded that they will be either visiting or hosting guests during the holidays,” Boyle wrote in a letter to families. “The number of active COVID cases in our area is at the highest rate ever and has been climbing daily during this month. Looking at the data from the surveys, PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education), and the Department of Health, the administrative team has made the difficult decision to move from an in-person model to a virtual learning model over the next week.”
As difficult as the decision was, it was the decision. Boyle said the district had to send home nearly 40 students from two primary classrooms and one Head Start classroom due to two positive cases.
“As you can see, regardless of our mitigation efforts, masks and social distancing, COVID-19 is invading the school through community spread and parents and other adults testing positive,” she wrote.
Keeping kids out of school right now makes sense. The key, as we’ve said in this space before, is making sure the students remain engaged while away from the classroom.
Now, more than ever, it takes a village to educate our children. Let’s all keep moving forward as we enter into the holiday season.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Managing Editor Bill Bowman.