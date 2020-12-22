The COVID-19 pandemic has forced educators to reimagine the classroom, reconfiguring lessons and discussions normally held in person into a new form that can be effectively transmitted and received by students in remote locations.
For many reasons, we hope most traditional in-person classes will resume within the next year, but in the meantime, educators are finding ways to make their newly acquired remote teaching skills work, providing new opportunities for students eager to sign on.
An excellent example is happening right now at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, where educators have launched a hybrid educational model to address a critical shortage of paramedics.
The hybrid program is designed to provide flexibility for Emergency Medical Technicians who want to complete a paramedic education program while continuing to work for ambulance services or other employers. The lecture portion of the paramedic coursework is streamed online and recorded for later viewing. Students who prefer the traditional in-person lecture experience can still do that, but the remote model opens options for some students.
“The hybrid option was created to better accommodate students who need to work while they are in school,” said Christopher T. Boyer, director of the paramedic program at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. “We wanted to allow them to complete their paramedic education while still being able to fulfill their obligations at home.”
All students will continue to spend more than 200 hours in the program’s simulated laboratories and complete the field work experiences and testing necessary to earn certification as paramedics.
Remote and other non-traditional learning models will likely continue to help people find new careers as we work our way out of the COVID pandemic. Based on the hundreds of professions listed on the Pennsylvania In-Demand Occupation List (PA IDOL), opportunities abound.
The PA IDOL is published online by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Center for Workforce Information and Analysis. It identifies careers that have the greatest demand here in Pennsylvania.
Charts list the educational requirements for each career title, along with estimated and projected employment opportunities and average wages at the entry, median and experienced levels. The spreadsheets also conveniently divide the listings into three categories: Today, Tomorrow and Future.
Today jobs are those that do not require any formal postsecondary training. Tomorrow professions are those that will require some training, such as a certificate, apprenticeship or associate degree, and Future listings are those that will require at least four years of postsecondary education resulting in a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The end of the calendar year is always a great time to reflect on new opportunities for a better future. The PA IDOL is a great place to start. To find it, search “PA IDOL” or visit the website at: www.workstats.dli.pa.gov/Products/IDOL/.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.