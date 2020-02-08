Lisa Murkowski might have entered history as a woman of conscience who nudged a disgraceful president toward the exit. Her pending vote riveted the nation because its consequences were so staggering, nothing less than bringing a president to account, or not. In the end, she abandoned a duty she was sworn to fulfill: To uphold the constitution.
We had hoped for that singular voice at the eleventh hour, but are not surprised it failed to show. Fifty other Republicans preceded her. Here’s the take-home: Republicans are not patriots, in fact, their goal is to gut the institutions of peoples’ government, so soiling the Senate was inevitable.
Their arrogance, cruelty, and denial of facts stems from an underlying weakness: due to the undemocratic and antediluvian electoral college, Republicans represent only a minority of Americans. The flood will come and it will sweep them away. Tragically, the ills inflicted on the United States and the entire world continue, and the likelihood of a second illegitimate presidential election is increased.
A second Trump maladministration would complete the tearing apart of the nation. Those who are powerless to resist being corrupted by a truly wicked man will go to their circle, and those of us who have been spared that fate will do all we can to stay in the light of reason and love while the dark whirlwind destroys all over the world before consuming itself. That is our future unless we remove this political and moral cancer in November.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry