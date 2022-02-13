Less than a year ago, when Mifflinburg Area School District rolled out an Equity Team, Superintendent Dan Lichtel explained the team was to “ensure all students have the educational resources they need at the right time during their education and to reduce the impact of barriers or biases that affect student engagement.”
What could have sounded more reasonable?
But it wasn’t reasonable for a majority of school board members on Tuesday night. Steered by a vocal minority, they voted 5-4 to remove the team. Some part of the language, “maybe barriers” or “biases” triggered a group of people to want them gone.
So the Equity Team, which wasn’t created by the School Board, was removed by the board.
Some of us are unwilling to have a reasonable conversation about anything, let alone about the simple premise of right versus wrong or fair versus unfair.
It starts with ignorance into what equity actually means and what it doesn’t. Only most people don’t even get that far, sprinting to their own side without any sort of acknowledgment of the head start they’ve had.
Heading into last week’s board meeting, one parent said “If it isn’t their way, then every way is wrong.”
They were speaking in regard to the board’s action. In reality, they could have been discussing a myriad of issues. That is the default reaction to many aspects of life today in America. If you are not with me, you’re against me.
It represents a troubling trend we need to get past quickly.
Acknowledging roadblocks some face — from ethnicity, skin color, gender, physical ability or even ZIP code — isn’t unfair or wrong. It’s about understanding the inherent difficulties some groups face that others don’t.
Why is that so difficult to grasp?
Nikki Young, associate provost for equity and inclusive excellence at Bucknell University, told The Daily Item’s Inside Pennsylvania Magazine late last year that it means helping others who need it.
“We have to have some wiggle room for people to meet us where we are and for us to meet them where they are,” she said. “This is not to say that we capitulate to standards of acceptance and engagement in what used to be called tolerance, that are below what we hope for. It means we’re open to helping people along the journey.”
That doesn’t seem so difficult.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.