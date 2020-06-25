I am a registered nurse here in Central Pennsylvania and I am also currently pursuing my bachelor of science in nursing through Millersville University.
The state of health care is constantly evolving, particularly today with COVID-19. In terms of legislation, presentation of the Helping Ensure Access to Local Telehealth Act of 2020 (HEALTH) to the U.S. House of Representatives occurred the week of June 14.
Development of this act “would codify Medicare reimbursement and allow reimbursement for telehealth services provided by federally qualified health centers” also known as FQHCs. This would have a significant impact locally as many people in our communities and surrounding areas utilize Medicare.
Because many of our communities’ residents have limited transportation and limited access to care, telehealth services and reimbursement of them would transcend healthcare and healthcare technology. While there are great health care services and resources in our own backyards, barriers to care can impede people seeking medical care and promoting healthier communities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual patient visits “increased more than 40 times.” Adaptation to help provide the best health care, as well as access to health care, is crucial and through the HEALTH Act of 2020, barriers that might otherwise inhibit senior citizens from seeking care and promoting health and wellness can be mitigated.
Caitlin Mironenko,
Nursing student
Millersville University