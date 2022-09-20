Members of Selinsgrove council are doing the right thing in reviewing and removing potential entanglements with the borough’s Regional Engagement Center.
News that council member Marvin Rudnitsky would relinquish some of his duties on the council’s finance committee is wise. Rudnitsky will remain on the committee and said he would recuse himself of votes and discussions regarding the REC because he is a member of the REC board of which his daughter, Kelly Feiler, oversees. Feiler is president of the organization that relies heavily on public funding, including some from the Rudy Gelnett Fund. The council’s finance committee reviews and recommends funding allocation from the Gelnett Fund.
Since the finance committee makes key decisions regarding the REC and its finances, and Rudnitsky has a personal tie, the move makes sense. Recent council meetings, Rudnitsky said, were “unduly prolonged,” because of public discussion regarding the REC.
The solution is that “In matters where conflicts arise” involving requests and discussions of Gelnett funding to the REC, Rudnitsky said he will step away from the committee. In his stead will be another council member.
We agree it is the right call. We also agree with Rudnitsky when he says he has “a lot to offer” the council and the borough. It just shouldn’t be when it comes to funding the REC.
These kinds of personal conflicts are common in small communities, where passionate and involved residents are often involved in multiple boards, organizations and public outreach. Something similar happened in Mahoning Township in Montour County recently, when a former supervisor took part in discussions and then voted on a measure to invest money in the financial institution where his wife worked.
So it is imperative to ensure potential conflicts are avoided. There are enough members of council to fill in the gaps should similar issues arise.
The fact that Rudnitsky left the council table to move into the audience to answer questions about the REC tells you all you need to know about public perception regarding the relationship; it’s to do both. Clearly, he wants to serve the council and the REC, which is fine. The issue arises in the conflict of interest, particularly when it comes to public monies funding the REC.
It can be a difficult balancing act, but one that is necessary to ensure that public funds are managed without even the implication or perception of potential conflict.
Selinsgrove’s council is doing the right thing: Removing some of those entanglements, while leaving room for public servants to serve.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.