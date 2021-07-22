A manufacturing company with a promising future will be moving into the former Sunbury Textile Mills manufacturing plant in Sunbury within the next three to six months with plans to hire about 50 people within its first year of operations.
Sivana Converting, LLC, based in Mountain Top, Luzerne County, has purchased a 350,000-square-foot portion of the industrial facility, most recently occupied by Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, to manufacture food containers, cups, plates and straws.
These products will be biodegradable because they are made using industrial hemp, a plant that came to North America in the early 1600s and played an important role in Pennsylvania agriculture during the 1700s and 1800s, when it was grown in many parts of the state.
“Because hemp-based products are made from renewable biomass sources and are non-toxic, pesticide-free, recyclable, decomposable within six months and 3.5-times stronger than common polypropylene, they are far more environmentally friendly than plastics,” the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania noted in their award of $100,000 to Sivana this past December.
Ben Franklin Technology Partners provides early-stage and established companies with grant funding, business and technical expertise and access to a network of expert resources.
“Almost anything that can be made with plastic can be made with hemp bio-plastic,” said Soheil Shahrooz, the chief executive officer at Sivana.
The arrival of Sivana’s operation in Sunbury was facilitated by the local economic development organization DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy). DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said the organization worked to ensure that the former textile mill facility will remain as an asset to the community.
“Sivana Converting is on the cutting edge in this market,” Wakeman said. “We’re looking forward to helping them make connections here that will grow their Sunbury operations.”
Sivana expects to begin hiring this fall. Positions will include technicians, operators, packers, customer service representatives, sales and office administration personnel. The company’s growth plan projects expanding the workforce to more than 125 by its third year. Senior management has more than 30 years of experience in paper production in manufacturing.
“We’re taking our expertise and applying it to this new technology to create a greener, more sustainable future,” Shahrooz said.
The company will now be doing so right here, thanks to the generosity of Glen Raven, which donated their manufacturing building to DRIVE in December, and the efforts of those who work on economic development at DRIVE and within the city of Sunbury.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.