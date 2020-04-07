Do tenants pay property taxes? Yes, when a tenant pays rent, parts of that amount of money are used for property taxes, insurance, maintenance and upkeep of the property and perhaps utilities, such as water and sewer. Rent also includes funds as a return on the financial investment made by the owner of the rental property.
Landlords can deduct property taxes and other related expenses in determining their taxable income from that property, but money paid for a leased residential property usually is not tax deductible for renters.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove