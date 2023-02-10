Who benefits the most by cutting the state’s corporate income tax rate by 5%? Big businesses, overpaid CEOs and their wealthy stockholders, not smaller businesses or the majority of everyday taxpaying Pennsylvanians. That’s why the 5% corporate income tax rate cut should be repealed immediately.
If the state can afford a tax rate cut, which tax rate should be cut? The sales tax rate should be cut from 6% to 3%. Why?
Cutting the sales tax rate to 3% would enable consumers to buy more goods and services that would increase profits for all businesses and create additional jobs for the working class.
In addition, increased spending would generate some additional revenue to help pay for the sales tax rate cut.
It’s time for the elected representatives of the people to do something for the majority of the voters by cutting the 6% sales tax rate to 3% and to repeal the 5% corporate income tax rate cut.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove