Pennsylvania’s 6% sales tax adds $900 to the purchase price of a $15,000 motor vehicle, $1,200 to the purchase price of a $20,000 motor vehicle and $1,500 to the purchase price of a $25,000 motor vehicle. Think about it!
That extra $900, $1,200 or $1,500 could be used to make additional purchases at other businesses that would increase their sales, profits and state income tax bills.
Repealing Pennsylvania’s 6% sales tax is a win-win action for businesses and consumers without significantly affecting state tax revenue.
I’m surprised that the Chamber of Commerce hasn’t previously pushed legislation to repeal the state’s sales tax.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove