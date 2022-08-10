No one is in favor of abortion. Each one represents a failure. Protesting abortion is easy but comes with few suggestions for alternatives.
Parents resist talking with their children about the potential consequences of unprotected sexual intercourse. Some believe that to engage in discussion is to condone behavior. Education is not carte blanche to have sex, but the foundation for a thoughtful decision not to.
Our educational system has also failed, not because sex education isn’t taught in school, but because its hands are tied. Parents don’t want the school system picking up the ball where they dropped it.
Moralists of all sects also are not talking to our children about the serious repercussions of unprotected sex, but religious leaders, too, are bound by the conservative constrictions of the congregation.
The consequences of this chain of break-downs are unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, interrupted education, and emotional crises.
Adoption? 92% Of the 930,160 abortions performed in the U.S. in 2020 were the result of unwanted pregnancies, 4% were placed for adoption. What happens to the 96% who are not? Abuse. Neglect. Hunger. Unsafe environments. Sickness. The longer they are in the system, the less their chances for adoption.
Foster care? In the U.S. between 400,000 and 500,000 children are currently in foster care and part of the welfare system. Of these, 114,556 cannot be returned to their biological parents and are waiting for adoption, but statutes in favor of the biological parents, make adoption complicated or impossible.
To the fiscally pragmatic, federal funding does not pay for abortions, but will pay for nine months of prenatal care, delivery, and the next 18 years of that child’s life in increases to the mother’s welfare check. Whatever negative ideas one may have about the welfare system, it’s not the fault of the children who live in it. The average cost of a safe, legal abortion at 10 weeks gestation is $500, which welfare will not cover. Compare that with $39,796 annually for 450,000 children, plus prenatal care, delivery, hospitalization, and a monthly allotment until age 18 or a situation change. And without funding for Planned Parenthood’s contraception provisions, it will happen again.
After Roe v. Wade, the number of abortions in the U.S. increased peaking at 1.6 million in 1990. The steady decline since then has shown that greater investments in quality family planning services will reduce the rates of unintended pregnancy and, therefore, overall abortion rates.
These are the ramifications of bringing into the world children neither the mother nor the system can support. Middle-of-the-roaders would argue abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances. Assuming terminations are limited to the first trimester, under what circumstance should a woman be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy? Pro-life advocates would not tolerate abortion under any circumstance. Has her behavior been so irresponsible that she should be punished by enacting laws that force her to resort to unsafe, illegal means, or to bear this child? These are exactly the children who end up in the worst situations.
Terminating an unintended pregnancy is a sad last resort. But the question is not whether abortions will be done but how. Planned Parenthood continues to suffer relentless attacks further limiting options for prevention; foster homes are woefully lacking in numbers. Adding almost a million children to an already over-burdened, under-funded system is not the answer.
In 1972, the year before Roe v. Wade, the maternal mortality rate due to illegal terminations was 39 in 100,000, the result of unsterile equipment in untrained hands. In 1976, three years after legalization, it fell to 2 in 100,000.
Choices must be provided until we find a way to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Denial of options will force women into desperate last resorts. We can effect change by voting.
Instead of reversing amendments, banning clinics, withholding funding, let’s work together to prevent unwanted pregnancy through education, thoughtful discussion, and affordable services for those in need.
April Fairweather lives in Lewisburg