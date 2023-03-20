In his March 5 E-newsletter, state Senator Gene Yaw offered this statement on the new, Republican Senate Bill 121 — specifically, that this bill “dedicates the transportation charges to road and bridge safety projects, while ensuring the PA State Police receive reliable, sustainable funding from sources beyond the susceptible Motor License Fund.”
Just one problem with all this: if the Motor License Fund is going to provide funding for only our road and bridge safety projects, just who is going to provide that “reliable, sustainable funding” for our Pennsylvania State Police? For some reason, you forgot, or chose not to, detail that specific information for us. Why, Gene?
You, of all people, should know by now Sen. Yaw — there is no such thing as a free lunch. That funding has to come from somewhere — and someone, or some group, will have to replace it. Just who would that be?
Or, have you just not gotten that far yet with this grandiose plan?
As my Father would have said — this appears to be just another, Republican half-baked idea — much like the current Republican idea to lower PA’s corporate income tax rate. Just who would replace the revenue lost by that idea?
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg