We applaud the pledge made by a newly appointed supervisor in East Buffalo Township to maintain as much public transparency as possible as a lawsuit involving the township and Lewisburg moves through the county court system.
Taxpayers in each community should know the exact costs of civil litigation initiated by members of the Lewisburg Borough Council against its neighboring municipality to settle a dispute over the funding formula for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, which serves, and is funded by, both communities.
“We’re hoping to make this as transparent as possible,” said Supervisor Jim Murphy, who was appointed to the board last month to replace former supervisor David Rowe, who is now running for the state House of Representatives seat in the 85th District.
We trust that elected officials in Lewisburg will make the same pledge to their taxpayers and will report the figures during future public meetings.
In its legal complaint, Lewisburg — which funds 48 percent of the police budget — challenges East Buffalo Township’s decision to reduce its share of funding from 52 percent to 50 percent.
“Defendants are harming the financial condition of the police department by causing it to be unfunded by the outstanding 2 percent of expenses,” Lewisburg’s attorney writes in the lawsuit filed in Union County Court.
The township seeks to split the municipal contributions for the police department 50-50, citing higher crime rates in Lewisburg and the need for an even police presence in each community.
The borough has demanded that the split remain at 52-48, the funding levels set when the regional police department was created more than eight years ago, on March 15, 2011.
East Buffalo Township officials said they made repeated requests for a meeting involving representatives from both communities to negotiate an agreement, but an intergovernmental negotiating session has not occurred. In May, members of the Lewisburg Borough Council voted to take the matter to court.
East Buffalo Township Supervisor Char Gray estimated last week that the township will be paying a Harrisburg law firm $175 to $350 an hour to prepare a response and handle the litigation filed by Lewisburg’s law firm, based in Pittsburgh.
Taxpayers get a seat in the courtroom because their money will ultimately be used to fund expenses resulting from decisions made by their elected officials.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.