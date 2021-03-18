When Fred Keller asked for our vote, he said his agenda in Congress was our agenda. He said government works best when “people define their government,” not the other way around.
It’s time, then, for Fred Keller to meet with the people. It’s not only his word. It’s his duty as an elected official.
I’m asking Keller to schedule a town hall.
Let’s be frank: Keller needs to answer for some of his positions, too. Just last week, he voted against a landmark COVID-19 relief bill and economic recovery package. Depending on the poll you look at, this bill had between 40 and 60% support from Republicans and more than 80% support from Democrats.
Just who is Keller representing?
In his newsletters and social media posts, Keller provides a lot of criticism of his colleagues from other political parties. That’s fine and part of healthy debate. But when it comes to alternative plans or facing the crises of our time, Keller shrinks and goes quiet.
We deserve better. Since he claims to bring the “values and voices” of Central Pennsylvania to Washington, Keller ought to spend some time hearing directly from us.
This is a simple request, and timely. Congressional officials are scheduled to return to their districts between March 29 to April 9.
If Keller comes back this way and doesn’t hold a real town hall with us, we’ll have even more evidence that he’s given up on his promise to represent the people.
Andrew Stuhl,
Lewisburg