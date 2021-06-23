Professional football is one of the ultimate meritocracies. That’s why the average career in the National Football League is less than three years. Who you know doesn’t matter. What you did last season is irrelevant. Carl Nassib has earned his way in the NFL and is about to begin his sixth season in the league.
Even with a huge weight lifted off his chest, Nassib will face his biggest challenge when he heads to training camp next month. The former All-American at Penn State announced that he is gay. According to numerous reports, he is the first active NFL player to publicly say so.
“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” he said in a social media post Monday. “I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention.”
It shouldn’t matter that he is gay. Unfortunately, in the uber-macho world of football, it still does.
Don’t think so? Go read the comments about the story on any social media platform. We would say be prepared to be shocked, but nothing really surprises us anymore. The volume of broad brush, keep your business off of my team reactions is difficult to stomach.
Nassib said he wants to make sure others like him feel comfortable in their own skin. While Nassib is the first player to publicly declare he is gay, it is unlikely he is the only gay player among the 1,700 men in the league.
Maybe Nassib said what he did for those other guys. Maybe he said it for the high school or college football player, or any athlete of any gender at any level, who can now feel more comfortable.
“I feel an immense responsibility to help in any way I can — and you can too,” Nassib wrote. “Studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%. Whether you’re a friend, a parent, a coach or a teammate — you can be that person.”
“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said, a thought echoed by the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said, “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”
It won’t matter in the locker room, where if Nassib continues to produce — he enters this season with 20.5 career sacks — that will be all that teammates concern themselves with.
So those who will take it upon themselves to try to denigrate, mock or delegitimize Nassib because of his courageous stance, settle down. The world grows more accepting by the day. Be the accepting adult that Carl Nassib wants us all to be.
Be that person in someone’s life.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.