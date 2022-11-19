Now that the Republicans have regained control of the House of Representatives, will they use this new power for the good of the American public? Their party platform seems to be non-existent but several prominent members have been clear in what they have in mind for the next two years.
The top GOP priority is to conduct numerous investigations, beginning with Hunter Biden (and others in the Biden family), Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the FBI “raid” on Mar-a-Lago, and the supposed mistreatment of the insurrectionists arrested and jailed for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. As stated by expected chair of the House Oversight committee Rep. James Comer (R-KY), “I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that’s where the committee will focus in this next Congress.”
We can also expect to see a number of impeachment attempts in retaliation for those of former president Donald Trump. On their short list: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI Director Christopher Wray; (and possibly President Joe Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris).
Other actions planned by House Republicans include the repeal of the $80 billion for the Internal Revenue Service. This money was to be used to update IRS technology and relieve years of understaffing to better equip the agency to collect the billions in unpaid taxes from corporations and the extremely wealthy. (Obviously they cannot let that happen.) Also repealing Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.
Conservatives in the House are still focused on plans to scale back Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, but with the Democratic Senate and Biden in the White House, they know such changes cannot be accomplished through legislation. Their strategy, as acknowledged by (probable) new House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), will be to use the required passage of legislation to increase the United States debt ceiling as their bargaining chip with the Democrats to force their cuts to these social safety net programs.
Additional items on their agenda include further reducing corporate taxes, increasing tax cuts for the wealthy, reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, and eliminating regulations which hinder the coal, oil, and gas industries.
It appears that the GOP is putting its emphasis on these investigations to distract the public from the fact that they don’t have any proposals to deal with inflation, the economy, or any other issues to benefit the American people.
David Kyle,
New Columbia