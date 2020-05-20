The coronavirus has turned into a worldwide problem but not in the way most people expected, especially in the United States. Our economy has been shut down for a long time.
President Trump has held daily coronavirus task force briefings. Each state has been given the authority to reopen its economy based on how the virus was being controlled in hotspots compared to rural areas like ours. Ultimately the states have the power to reopen and shut down. The president has no constitutional authority to do that. It is a very smart move because the president then can step in and help but, some places never shut down — like South Dakota — had very few fatalities.
On the other hand, Gov. Tom Wolf has put in place a stay-at-home order for about a month in our area. Why some counties that have had very few cases are still shutdown is beyond me. The governor threatened to cut funding for counties who violated the stay at home order. What the governor and the Democrats in the State House and Senate don’t understand is that small businesses in rural counties such as Blair, Juniata and Perry don’t get a lot of state funding or help. They have been trying to apply for state aid but the governor hasn’t given the majority an answer. Those people have to put food on the table and provide for their families. This is why business owners need to reopen to keep afloat and survive. Since the state government didn’t respond to them they did what they had to do to make money to survive, thanks to their Republican County Commissioners. The majority of the small businesses are doing it safely as the president and his team said they should.
I’m very disappointed in Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine who moved her mother from an assisted living home then directed that semi-recovered coronavirus patients be transported into nursing homes where it has spread like wildfire. Nursing homes account for about 65 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
Thanks to the governor’s destructive stay-at-home order our state has lost 2 million jobs. I believe due to the stay-at-home order we will see a rise in drug and alcohol overdoses, suicides and other things.
Concerned about lockdown extensions? Every power-happy action taken by governors is a violation of people’s constitutional rights and represents just the tip of an iceberg of what socialist policies will yield.
This is a huge election year. It is an election that I believe will be a chance for us to continue the American comeback under President Trump.
People are rising up all over the country against authoritarian Democrat governors for the draconian measures they have taken throughout the pandemic. Standing up for what you believe in even when you are alone is never easy and never will be. I appreciate you and the courage you show to stand up for truth and justice. It shall always prevail. It is what makes America truly astounding.
What the Trump administration has done by authorizing the Defense Production Act to create N95 masks, gloves, ventilators and other PPE is incredible. The U.S. is making so many ventilators that we are able to send them to other countries that need them (we can thank automotive companies such as GM, Ford, and others for that great success!) Most importantly we should thank the frontline workers for everything they have done and continue to do.
We should never be dependent on China ever again. We need to bring home all of our factories in China and create and make our own pharmaceuticals. It is far past time we make most things in the United States and quit relying on other countries to do the work Americans can do. Many Democrats that are globalists believe that in order for globalism to succeed America has to fail.
The workers who need help aren’t getting as much as they should be because the Democrats would rather put undocumented workers first ahead of helping the hard-working people who actually need it. Hard-working Americans who make this country run should be prioritized first all of the time. Patriotic Americans like me who love their constitutional freedoms see what is going on. Rest assured a big Red Wave is coming in 2020. It is now truly time to “drain the swamp.”
Darren Dershem is a student at Lewisburg Area High School.