The Republican Party as we knew it in the past is dead! But for a minority of those who still claim to be Republicans, it has become the Party of Trump. A party of no ideals, values, or political convictions. It has become a party that’s only principle is whatever Donald Trump says at any given moment. It has become a party of grievance, anger and resentment.
Trump may be out of office, but we still had the House minority leader running to Florida to “kiss Trump’s ring.”
While political parties have not been immune to hypocrisy in the past, the Republican Party of today has completely jettisoned those things it claimed in the past. The party that was fiercely anti-communist silently stood by as their leader genuflected before ex-KGB officer Vladimir Putin. Its claim of being a party of fiscal restraint went by the books when they passed the huge tax giveaway for the rich and the corporations.
The party of law and order has stood silently by as the radical political right of skinheads, white nationalists, and neo-Nazis was encouraged and given support by Trump. The party that claimed to support a strict interpretation of the Constitution has stood by as Donald Trump trampled constitutional principles again and again. They did not speak out when Trump claimed that he could do whatever he wanted under Article II of the Constitution.
The Republican Party has become the party that has chosen lies, delusional thinking, wild conspiracy theories, and denial of factual evidence over the truth and verifiable evidence. They distort and twist the truth as they fabricate lies. Blaming wind and solar energy failures for the electrical supply emergency in Texas was just another lie that easily came from their lips. While there was a failure of some wind turbines, failure of natural gas supplies played a much larger role. The failure of some wind turbines was the direct result of Texas not installing the correct equipment.
Far too many of those who still call themselves Republican still accept the big lie that the election was stolen. A lie that led to the insurrectionist attack on Jan. 6. The party of law and order has silently stood by as their leader relentlessly attacked the FBI. He stood by as his supporters violently attacked Capitol and city police and murdered a Capitol policeman. The murderous mobs that attacked the very seat of our democracy were in their own words following the directions of their leader.
We as a country are in serious difficulty if one of our two major parties operates as a cult and makes its decisions based on myths, misinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies.
We can only move forward if we operate on the basis of evidence and valid information. Something that the Trump Party is incapable of doing. Nothing illustrates this more than Trump’s calling both the coronavirus and the climate crisis a hoax.
A half a million people have died since Trump issued his first lies about the oncoming pandemic. On whatever side of the political spectrum you stand, please base your thinking on real, verifiable evidence and not the whims of a delusional man or media outlets that dispense the same delusional information.
Thomas Jefferson was a strong believer in a democratic government in the hands of an enlightened, educated electorate. I think he would be appalled at what the Party of Trump represents today and would fear greatly for the government he worked so hard to nurture.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.