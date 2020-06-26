In response to John Peeler’s letter (June 21), his hypocrisy in praising Black Lives Matter is overwhelming. Look at history: Democrats fought to keep slavery? Democrats pushed Jim Crow laws. The KKK? Democrats. Fighting against civil rights? Democrats. For segregation? Democrats. Against equal education? Democrats. The cities where the highest crimes are, the poorest people, the most trouble with the police, the highest unemployment, the poorest schools and the least opportunity, run by Democrats for decades.
Yet who does the BLM movement support? Democrats.
You preach science, yet apparently believe COVID-19 doesn’t affect people as long as they are protesting unprotected for a moral cause. In fact, you praise them. Then have a meltdown when people get together peacefully to protest the destruction of their livelihoods.
You are strangely quiet about Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi praising former KKK member Robert Byrd as a wonderful man and mentor. A man who once stated he’d rather see the nation fall than have to fight side by side with a Black person. Or Bill Clinton keeping a star on the Arkansas state flag to honor the confederacy.
The left decries police racism. Yet many of the large cities have a majority of minority police officers. Fifty-three percent of police officers in Atlanta are Black. Explain that to me.
Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, is run by liberal Democrats, who had the duty to remove an abusive cop and didn’t. President Obama’s hometown, Chicago, 46 out of 50 city council members are Democrats. Chicago has one of the highest murder rates in the country. Have you seen BLM there? Nope.
Why isn’t the Black Lives Matter movement in the inner cities protesting against gangs, drug dealers, miserable schools, and violence which take thousands of Black lives, destroys families, and leaves their children with no future?
If BLM looked at the problems in the cities and realized the cities have been under the control of the Democrats for decades, they might realize Republicans aren’t to blame.
There is no doubt, the left has let their hatred of President Trump turn off the ability to think rationally. For all his faults, he revamped the criminal justice system in a way that overwhelmingly favored Black people. He invested heavily in inner cities. He supported mostly Black universities and brought the lowest unemployment to minority communities in history. Something Barack Obama and Joe Biden failed to do. There were 7 million more jobs than people to fill them. President Obama sent his daughters to the most elite private schools while eliminating school choice for poor Black families.
The biggest difference between the Republicans and Democrats regarding race is this: The Republicans tell Black people they are good enough to succeed, that they have the ability to achieve great things. The Democrats tell minorities they can’t succeed unless they have the Democrats to help them, they just don’t have the ability to do it on their own.
There are a record number of minorities running as conservatives this year. The media won’t even recognize they exist.
Finally, many letterwriters and the rest of the left: You’ve done what you accuse the conservatives of doing; when science and reason get in the way of your political beliefs, science and reason go out the window. The people that read your articles forget you said the exact opposite the day before, depending on the political view you want to justify.
William Folk lives in McClure.