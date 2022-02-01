A Republic, if you can keep it.
So responded Benjamin Franklin when a group of citizens inquired as to what sort of government the Constitutional Convention had created. With this short response he acknowledged the fragility of their creation. The last 235 years has only confirmed his wisdom.
From Richard R. Beeman, PhD. at the National Constitution Center: “The American statesmen who succeeded those of the founding generation served their country with a self-conscious sense that the challenges of maintaining a democratic union were every bit as great after 1787 as they were before.”
One such challenge has to do with our elections. Belief in the fairness of elections directly affects belief in the legitimacy of our government. I wrote recently how paid claques, for personal gain, have managed to convince a majority of Republicans that the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was really just a peaceful demonstration — despite the millions of witnesses that saw it on television. This was part of the “Big Lie.”
From the Brennan Center for Justice: “By all measures, the 2020 general election was one of the most secure elections in our history ... This success, however, did not dissuade President Trump and his enablers from loudly claiming fraud when the race did not go his way. In a brazen attempt to overturn the results, he unleashed an onslaught of outlandish claims about widespread fraud in the election.” Then came the attack on the Capitol of Jan. 6, 2021.
The Supreme Court dealt a fatal blow to Trump’s attempts to suppress requests by congress for information relating to the attack. It upheld the decision of the D.C. Appeals Court. From attorney George T. Conway (husband of Trump aid Kellyanne Conway) writing in the Washington Post: “The decision of the court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit was [for Trump] bad enough ... A masterful and unanimous opinion written by Judge Patricia A. Millett ripped to shreds every argument Trump made ... The [Jan. 6] Committee has sound reasons [to demand Trump administration documents] ... there is a direct linkage between the former President and the events of the day.”
So, how does this play in Central Pennsylvania? Based upon the local morning talk shows, the claques are in total control. On Jan. 20, the day after the Supreme Court decision, one show’s hosts agreed with a caller that Donald Trump may be the least corrupt president. No mention of insurrection or casting doubt on the legitimacy of our elections.
And the following day, turning aside a caller’s point that if banks could figure out how to safely handle internet transactions maybe access to voting could be made easier, one host concluded that all the attempts to improve voter participation “just dilutes the vote.” Perhaps he doesn’t remember that in 1787 only white men could vote. Or maybe he doesn’t realize how his words recall the rhetoric of the segregationists.
What was once a benign forum for local citizens to state their views has developed a troubling point of view. But as citizens, our right to not be misled outweighs broadcasters’ freedom of speech.
The broadcasters’ duty is to be fair and to recognize their role in maintaining our Republic.
Dr. Beeman, again, on Franklin’s admonition in 1787: “The brevity of that response should not cause us to under-value its essential meaning: Democratic republics are not merely founded upon the consent of the people, they are also absolutely dependent upon the active and informed involvement of the people for their continued good health.”
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.