Outside-of-the-box thinking will be required to move the region forward, as developers, business leaders and elected officials continue to search for ways to reinvigorate locations whose original use has grown stale.
The Valley is already seeing some of this innovation or re-invention. A significant portion of the Susquehanna Valley Mall has already been repurposed into medical offices and health care outlets. The former Sunbury Textile Mill location now houses the ever-growing Fresh Roasted Coffee business that continues to thrive following a start out of a Selinsgrove small business incubator.
DRIVE has transformed a former factory into its home base in Danville, while an old factory in Mifflinburg has become one of the region’s big draws as the home of Rusty Rail Brewing Co.
The potential for the Selinsgrove Inn to be transformed into some senior housing is also intriguing, particularly after a similar proposal at the mall fell through. It remains to be seen what officials at Evangelical Community Hospital have planned after purchasing the Country Cupboard property. Now we are seeing the transition of a former school in Sunbury into a spot for fitness classes, gymnastics, climbing, cross-training, as well as other fitness activities.
They all represent a vastly different use for structures — and communities — that needed a boost.
Each of these instances shows the potential of what we already have here. While it is always good to see new construction and the jobs that can accompany new builds, there is also something about finding new uses for existing structures.
In some instances, plans don’t work and need to be altered. Developers are always looking for locations with existing infrastructure — parking, utilities, access to highways — but there are times when certain ideas just won’t work.
The Edison School in Sunbury, which will house USA Ninja Challenge, highlights the difficulty of transforming a century-old school into a fitness location.
“The Edison is a tough building to re-purpose, its masonry bearing walls and split-level design makes certain options impractical,” Ted Strosser of Strosser Baer Architects LLC, said. Still, Strosser noted the attractiveness of reusing the location. “It seemed a natural fit. It is nice to see the building being repurposed for a tenant that focuses on physical activity.”
The Valley is filled with locations that could use a similar rebirth. Some are in prime downtown locations, others not so much. They are all filled with potential to boost the region if someone is thoughtful and innovative enough to find what something could become.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.