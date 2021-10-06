Democrats are in an uproar over the Republicans attempt to strengthen voting rules and requirements by asking voters to provide a valid government identification each time they vote to ensure that they are who they say they are. If anyone is voting by mail, they are asking that the signature be matched to a signature on file to ensure that they are who they are claiming to be.
Whether or not there has been voting fraud, I do not view these as overly egregious demands. It seems a simple act to ensure that the vote is legitimate and that there would absolutely be no chance of fraudulent voting.
There are many instances where an individual is required to present valid identification. Try opening a bank account without showing an ID. Not going to happen. Do you have a mortgage? If so, you had to show ID to get it approved. How about Social Security? Yep, had to show ID. Drive, fly, buy a gun, apply for unemployment or welfare, buy alcohol, get married. You bet; ID required.
Now voting is one of the most important rights one may ever have in their lifetime. Isn’t it important enough to make sure that it receives the utmost safeguard to ensure that the results are not, nor cannot be tainted by unscrupulous individuals who may attempt to tilt results to their own purpose? In my opinion, common sense says yes.
I will be proud to present identification when exercising my right to vote.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown