In a unanimous vote, members of the Selinsgrove Borough Council took a strong stand on Monday evening.
Borough council members cast a no-confidence vote in the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority (ESCRA) board and called for all eight members’ resignations by the end of the month.
The no-confidence vote comes amid a dispute over a new service contract, but more importantly, after authority members issued a moratorium against any new hookups at the wastewater treatment plant.
As we have written in this space previously, an extended moratorium on any new hookups to the sewage system could have a significant economic impact, immediately affecting those who intend to develop property in Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs as well as Monroe and Penn townships.
The eight-member ESCRA board is led by Chairman Michael Dunigan of Shamokin Dam and includes two representatives from each of the four municipalities.
ESCRA has been pushing for the signing of a service agreement with the four member municipalities, a move they say is necessary to obtain a low-interest loan to make more than $10 million in upgrades to the 40-year-old sewage plant on the Isle of Que.
Despite months of discussions and negotiations, ESCRA members have not been able to agree on the terms of a new service agreement.
In what they contend was an effort to stave off any potential mechanical failures, the authority members enacted the ban on new sewer hookups, effective Oct. 1, meaning that any developer who wanted to build or complete their project and hook up to the sewer system cannot do so at this time.
The Snyder County commissioners responded, criticizing the authority for “stifling economic growth.”
In a report to Selinsgrove Borough Council, ESCRA representative Shane Hendricks, who is also an elected member of the borough council, said the reason given for issuing the hookup moratorium was to encourage the “public to pressure the elected bodies to sign a service agreement. Publicly, ESCRA has stated it is to prevent additional pressure on the system,” said Hendricks.
Following the Selinsgrove council’s no-confidence vote on Monday, Hendricks submitted his resignation from the authority, which he has served on since earlier this year.
Selinsgrove solicitor Robert Cravitz explained that the authority members are appointed to five-year terms and may only be removed from the board for wrongdoing or in the event the authority is dissolved.
The remaining members of the ESCRA board will decide in coming weeks if they choose to heed Selinsgrove’s call to resign, but first, they should reconvene as soon as possible to lift the moratorium they have imposed on new sewer hookups.