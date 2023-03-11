Northumberland County municipalities should remain proactive in seeking funding from the significant chunk of money county officials still have available from COVID-19 relief funds.
The latest opening came when commissioners announced $1 million in COVID money will be made available to three dozen municipalities in the county. It will be allocated in $50,000 pieces with this latest round designed to improve buildings and address blighted properties in the county.
The idea, commissioner chair Sam Schiccatano said, is to boost the blight fight without forcing a tax increase on residents.
It seems like a wise decision. Even with the $1 million allocation, county officials said they still have about $13 million in relief funds to be distributed, so more help is available for other outreaches.
“What we’re hoping, by doing this, municipalities won’t have to raise taxes on their taxpayers to fix their buildings or get rid of some of the blight,” said Schiccatano. “This is one of the things we felt was the best way to give it to the citizens of Northumberland County and not just specific groups.”
Some pockets of Northumberland County — Shamokin and Sunbury especially — have done an admirable job combatting blight over the years. Those tasked with overseeing the rebuild understand the job is never done, which is where this latest round can provide a needed bump.
Maybe it’s refacing a downtown storefront, or finally demolishing an eyesore that has brought down property values nearby.
Something like $50,000 can offer improvements, so it would be wise for local officials to consider the county’s offer.
This is money that likely will never be available again. That, those tasked with helping agencies allocate, track and audit funding, say is one of the reasons why so many organizations don’t seek it and those doing the allocating can seem reluctant to hand it out. They are worried about not using it effectively and for the greatest good.
Municipalities have needs and they want to ensure the money is spent wisely.
The first step in that process is putting together a sound application, perhaps for something that has been a concern for years, and make that the starting point for change.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials of the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.